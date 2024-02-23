DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 50,000 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in InMode were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INMD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 223.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,443,513 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $203,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762,511 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 3,557.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,678,819 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $51,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,919 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in InMode by 199.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,736,843 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $64,871,000 after buying an additional 1,156,213 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in InMode by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,916,711 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $68,427,000 after buying an additional 840,821 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in InMode by 607.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,587 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $32,218,000 after buying an additional 740,690 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on InMode from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price target on InMode from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of InMode in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

InMode Trading Down 0.7 %

INMD opened at $20.69 on Friday. InMode Ltd. has a 12-month low of $18.57 and a 12-month high of $48.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 2.22.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. InMode had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 40.22%. The company had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

