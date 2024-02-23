DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 59,187 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 59.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,187 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTLT. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Catalent by 46.6% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 704,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,069,000 after buying an additional 223,944 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Catalent by 118.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 185,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after buying an additional 100,800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Catalent by 41.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,797,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,440,000 after buying an additional 1,412,058 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Catalent by 29.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,875,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,406,000 after buying an additional 428,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Catalent by 9.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 76,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter.

Catalent Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $58.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.46. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.45 and a 1-year high of $74.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.22). Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Catalent in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.50 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

See Also

