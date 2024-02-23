DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 6,156 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,156 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pure Storage news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $275,691.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,808.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $600,802.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,278.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $275,691.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,808.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

PSTG opened at $41.19 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $45.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 216.80, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.88.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $762.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.49 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSTG. TheStreet raised Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on Pure Storage from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

