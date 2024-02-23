DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 808 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGR. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Avangrid by 0.9% in the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 81,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Avangrid by 10.7% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 411,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after purchasing an additional 39,937 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Avangrid by 38.0% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 121,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 33,528 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Avangrid by 59.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 50,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 18,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Avangrid by 41.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AGR shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Avangrid from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

Avangrid Stock Performance

AGR opened at $31.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.78 and a 200-day moving average of $32.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.46 and a 12-month high of $41.30.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 127.54%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

