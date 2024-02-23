DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 89.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter worth about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.71.

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

CWST opened at $91.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.92. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.97 and a fifty-two week high of $95.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $359.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.