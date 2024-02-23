DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,947 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCTY. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 19.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Paylocity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.47.

Paylocity Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $172.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 58.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.89. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $139.40 and a 12-month high of $230.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total value of $228,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,152 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,827.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Paylocity news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total transaction of $228,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,152 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,827.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 24,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $4,299,716.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,587,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,383,899.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,023 shares of company stock worth $4,547,235. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.