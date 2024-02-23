DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,905 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LTC Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Insider Activity at LTC Properties

In related news, Director Boyd W. Hendrickson sold 7,500 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $245,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,946.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LTC Properties Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE LTC opened at $32.11 on Friday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $30.30 and a one year high of $37.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a current ratio of 13.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.87.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.56%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 208 properties in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

