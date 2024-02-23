Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Shares Up 7.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.1% on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $100.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Dell Technologies traded as high as $87.30 and last traded at $87.13. Approximately 915,768 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 3,653,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.39.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DELL. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.47.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 239,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $18,992,666.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,337,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $529,103,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 655.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,534,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934,878 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,376,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499,760 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 449.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,273,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,453,000 after buying an additional 3,023,625 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $62.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.34 and a 200 day moving average of $71.67.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.42. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 150.29% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.88%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

