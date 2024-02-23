Desjardins Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Loblaw Companies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will earn $8.41 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.31. The consensus estimate for Loblaw Companies’ current full-year earnings is $8.41 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on L. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$152.00 to C$150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$142.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$127.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$145.86.

Loblaw Companies Price Performance

Shares of TSE L opened at C$142.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$45.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.39. Loblaw Companies has a 1-year low of C$110.52 and a 1-year high of C$143.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$131.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$122.31.

Insider Activity at Loblaw Companies

In other news, Director William Downe bought 4,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$122.72 per share, with a total value of C$550,405.93. In other news, Director William Downe bought 4,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$122.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$550,405.93. Also, Senior Officer Jeffrey Francis Leger sold 8,140 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.50, for a total transaction of C$1,005,290.00. 54.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Loblaw Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.446 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.86%.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Featured Stories

