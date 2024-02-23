Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 1,867 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $4,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,214,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $854,345,000 after acquiring an additional 116,156 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,700,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $378,653,000 after purchasing an additional 377,858 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.2% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,139,943 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,699,000 after purchasing an additional 45,675 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,080,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,022,000 after buying an additional 45,119 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143,908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,676,000 after buying an additional 44,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Merit Medical Systems

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 20,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merit Medical Systems Trading Up 0.6 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $79.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.13, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.58 and a 52 week high of $85.62.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.13.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

