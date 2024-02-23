Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 2,643 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,126 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UMBF. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in UMB Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,164,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,757,000 after buying an additional 16,698 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in UMB Financial by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,062,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,218,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on UMBF. Raymond James increased their price target on UMB Financial from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $87.50 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UMB Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.80.

UMBF stock opened at $80.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.64. UMB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $50.68 and a 1-year high of $92.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $370.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.69 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.73%.

In other news, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $50,131.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,420.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Uma Wilson sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $76,532.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $50,131.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,420.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,503 shares of company stock worth $685,569 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

