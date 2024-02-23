Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 4,886 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $4,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HWC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,107,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,688,000 after buying an additional 42,241 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,044,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,308,000 after acquiring an additional 103,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,218,000 after acquiring an additional 596,516 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,264,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,030,000 after purchasing an additional 21,842 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,295,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,690,000 after purchasing an additional 266,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HWC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.39.

Hancock Whitney Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $43.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.44. Hancock Whitney Co. has a one year low of $31.02 and a one year high of $49.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $308.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher S. Ziluca sold 3,636 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $158,166.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Christopher S. Ziluca sold 3,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $158,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,897.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 9,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $464,757.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,996.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,225 shares of company stock worth $1,634,014. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hancock Whitney

(Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

Featured Articles

