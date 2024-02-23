Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 277.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,647 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Energizer were worth $4,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Energizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Energizer by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Energizer from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Energizer from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Energizer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

ENR stock opened at $29.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.68 and a 52-week high of $37.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.33.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Energizer had a return on equity of 123.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.02%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

