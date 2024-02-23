Deutsche Bank AG Buys 2,407 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 461.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 100.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 141.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $51,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $80.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.06. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $53.71 and a one year high of $98.40.

Several research firms have commented on AXSM. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

