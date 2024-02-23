Deutsche Bank AG Buys 2,407 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 461.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 100.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 141.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $51,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ AXSM opened at $80.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.06. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $53.71 and a one year high of $98.40.
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.
