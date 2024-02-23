Deutsche Bank AG Buys 2,868 Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $4,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Chord Energy by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Chord Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHRD stock opened at $162.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.82 and a 200 day moving average of $160.70. Chord Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $117.05 and a twelve month high of $175.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.07.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $183.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chord Energy from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Chord Energy from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

In related news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,209 shares in the company, valued at $21,154,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,154,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,018,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,007,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,180,938 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

