Deutsche Bank AG Buys 3,734 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $4,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 35.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 22,225 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 864,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,172,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter worth $3,800,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.3% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 207,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,464,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter valued at $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HGV. JMP Securities began coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.86.

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $46.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.64. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $51.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

