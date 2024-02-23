Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 150,857 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $5,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TBBK. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 325.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TBBK opened at $43.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $47.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.98 and a 200-day moving average of $38.09.

Insider Activity

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.16% and a net margin of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $119.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.52 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniela Mielke purchased 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.13 per share, with a total value of $149,605.95. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,647.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st.

Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

