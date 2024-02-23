Deutsche Bank AG Grows Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 822.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 578,266 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $4,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 258.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,049,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084,634 shares in the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,113,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,573,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,190,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,515,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance

CWK opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $13.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.82 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. Cushman & Wakefield’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 20,000 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $176,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,828.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cushman & Wakefield

About Cushman & Wakefield

(Free Report)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.