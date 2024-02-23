Deutsche Bank AG Grows Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 822.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 578,266 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $4,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 258.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,049,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084,634 shares in the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,113,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,573,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,190,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,515,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.
Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance
CWK opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $13.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.82 and a beta of 1.37.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cushman & Wakefield
In other Cushman & Wakefield news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 20,000 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $176,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,828.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.58.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cushman & Wakefield
About Cushman & Wakefield
Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cushman & Wakefield
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Keurig-Dr Pepper stock: Time to take another sip?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- The Trade Desk: 3 reasons to buy before a new all-time high
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Roku stock and the mother of all entry opportunities
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.