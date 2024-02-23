Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 440,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vivo Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 4,096,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,193,000 after buying an additional 266,851 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $552,000. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Avadel Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh acquired 2,000 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 80,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Anthony Mccamish sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $1,089,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,873.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVDL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group began coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avadel Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average of $12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.57. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.24.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.