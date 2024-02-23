Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Holdings in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,914 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Thryv were worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thryv by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,185,000 after buying an additional 519,310 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Thryv by 30.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,865,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,585,000 after acquiring an additional 438,334 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Thryv by 12.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,045,000 after acquiring an additional 163,080 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thryv by 0.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,254,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Thryv by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,105,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,195,000 after purchasing an additional 59,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Thryv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Thryv in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Thryv Trading Down 9.4 %

Thryv stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.74. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.99 and a one year high of $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Thryv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS segments. The company provides print and digital solutions, which includes print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, search engine marketing, and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.