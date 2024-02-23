Deutsche Bank AG Has $4.23 Million Stock Position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 139,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 161,190 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Autohome were worth $4,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Autohome by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 72,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 49,403 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Autohome by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 48,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP acquired a new position in Autohome in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,801,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Autohome by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,434 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 24,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Autohome by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 377,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after buying an additional 66,436 shares during the last quarter. 48.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Autohome Stock Performance
Shares of ATHM opened at $27.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.73. Autohome Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $34.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.27.
Autohome Increases Dividend
Autohome Profile
Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Autohome
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Keurig-Dr Pepper stock: Time to take another sip?
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- The Trade Desk: 3 reasons to buy before a new all-time high
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Roku stock and the mother of all entry opportunities
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.