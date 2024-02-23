Deutsche Bank AG Has $4.32 Million Stock Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,801 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 71.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the third quarter worth about $38,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in National Health Investors by 199.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Price Performance

Shares of NHI stock opened at $57.59 on Friday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.54 and a fifty-two week high of $58.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.70 and a current ratio of 11.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.81.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is presently 148.15%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

National Health Investors Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

