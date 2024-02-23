Deutsche Bank AG Has $4.35 Million Stake in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 847,306 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 79,982 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $4,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the second quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 59.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 19,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AG shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $12.00 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

AG opened at $4.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $8.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.42.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

