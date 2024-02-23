Deutsche Bank AG Has $4.43 Million Stock Holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 61.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,552 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in monday.com were worth $4,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in monday.com during the second quarter worth $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 44.9% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of monday.com by 192.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in monday.com by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

monday.com stock opened at $207.61 on Friday. monday.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $108.35 and a 12 month high of $239.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.18.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.33. monday.com had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on monday.com from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.23.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

