Deutsche Bank AG Has $4.49 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,485 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $4,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIPC. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 92.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $35.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.40. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $25.48 and a 52-week high of $48.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.74.

Brookfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

