Deutsche Bank AG Has $4.52 Million Holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in SiTime were worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SITM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 99.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of SiTime by 14,500.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the first quarter valued at $129,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SITM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SiTime from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

SiTime Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM opened at $98.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.06. SiTime Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.09 and a fifty-two week high of $142.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiTime

In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $113,424.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,735,289.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $113,424.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,735,289.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,581,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,078 shares of company stock valued at $612,948. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

