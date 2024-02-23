Deutsche Bank AG Has $4.55 Million Stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) by 41.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,097,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774,612 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,796,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299,168 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 339,360,800.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,393,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393,608 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth $8,858,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,200,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,806,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BKD shares. TheStreet raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America raised Brookdale Senior Living from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.95 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

In related news, Director Marcus E. Bromley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total value of $53,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,158.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

BKD opened at $5.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.29. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.83.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

