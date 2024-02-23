Deutsche Bank AG Has $4.81 Million Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 658.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,575 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $4,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at about $978,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 14.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 19.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter worth $578,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 8,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $137.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.71. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $95.43 and a twelve month high of $138.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In other Science Applications International news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total value of $509,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,238 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,033.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 7,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $878,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,025,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total value of $509,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,033.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,233 shares of company stock worth $1,539,058. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SAIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Science Applications International from $116.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.33.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

