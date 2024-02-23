Deutsche Bank AG Has $5.08 Million Holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 35.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,747 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Axonics were worth $5,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Axonics in the third quarter worth $68,499,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Axonics by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 225,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,681,000 after buying an additional 24,631 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its holdings in Axonics by 359.0% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 75,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 59,090 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axonics in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 67.3% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 107,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 43,200 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Axonics stock opened at $68.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.52 and a beta of 0.63. Axonics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.59 and a 12-month high of $69.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.67 and its 200-day moving average is $59.52.

AXNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (down from $73.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. CL King reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.09.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 35,161 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $2,381,806.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,791,682.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 35,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $2,381,806.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,791,682.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Noblett sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $59,787.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,069,704. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

