Deutsche Bank AG Increases Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,287,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,422,710 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $5,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,246,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,746,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017,119 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 5.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,722,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,708 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 7.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,153,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 274,878 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 64.7% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,857,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 729,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 731,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.75 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Coeur Mining from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.79.

NYSE:CDE opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.86 and a beta of 1.79. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $4.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

