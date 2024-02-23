Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $4,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 43.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 490.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PotlatchDeltic

In other news, CFO Wayne Wasechek sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $70,628.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,877.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Wayne Wasechek sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $70,628.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,877.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 17,591 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $793,881.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,881,339.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,626. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Up 0.6 %

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ PCH opened at $44.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 57.33 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.85 and its 200 day moving average is $46.35. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12 month low of $41.31 and a 12 month high of $54.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 233.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PCH shares. TheStreet cut PotlatchDeltic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

About PotlatchDeltic

(Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

