Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $4,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,501,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,791,000 after buying an additional 126,529 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,520,000 after purchasing an additional 132,397 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,184,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,046,000 after purchasing an additional 988,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,422,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,357,000 after purchasing an additional 426,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,950,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,664,000 after purchasing an additional 361,035 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHX shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ChampionX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

ChampionX Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ CHX opened at $30.75 on Friday. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $38.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.57 and a 200-day moving average of $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.45.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $943.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.33 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

ChampionX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is 21.66%.

ChampionX Company Profile

(Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.