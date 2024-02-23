Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stock Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,699 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 76,187 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $4,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innovis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $655,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Wix.com by 323.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 24,151 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,208,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Wix.com by 13.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 48,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,431,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

WIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on Wix.com from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wix.com from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.59.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $135.84 on Friday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $73.39 and a 12 month high of $141.25. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 246.98 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.66.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $403.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.87 million. Wix.com had a net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 33.81%. Wix.com’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

