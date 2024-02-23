Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 20,440 Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,150,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 20,440 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Ardelyx were worth $4,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 13.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Ardelyx by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 315,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 235.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 8.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the period. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARDX opened at $8.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.50. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $10.13. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $34.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARDX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.92.

In related news, insider Robert Blanks sold 5,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $43,898.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 368,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,221,627.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Blanks sold 5,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $43,898.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 368,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,221,627.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 22,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $200,523.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,319,951 shares in the company, valued at $11,549,571.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 399,566 shares of company stock valued at $2,559,771. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

