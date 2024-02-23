Deutsche Bank AG Raises Holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 30.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,221,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,076 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $4,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 265.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $4.97. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.09.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NOK shares. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, December 15th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.10 to $3.40 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.06.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

