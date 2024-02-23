Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stock Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 100.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,263 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $4,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,413 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Omnicell by 12.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,343,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,988,000 after acquiring an additional 149,068 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 12.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,218,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,579,000 after acquiring an additional 135,360 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Omnicell by 2.5% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,008,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,285,000 after purchasing an additional 24,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 933,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,734,000 after purchasing an additional 52,030 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OMCL shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark lowered their target price on Omnicell from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Omnicell from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $26.31 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.16 and a fifty-two week high of $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.61 and a 200 day moving average of $41.03.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

