Deutsche Bank AG Sells 11,019 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 172,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,019 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $4,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 10,662,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $343,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,229 shares during the last quarter. Browning West LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Browning West LP now owns 6,645,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $214,252,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,349,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,507,000 after buying an additional 22,957 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,222,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $136,295,000 after acquiring an additional 95,882 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 25.4% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,142,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $101,322,000 after acquiring an additional 635,652 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

NYSE GIL opened at $35.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.50. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.65.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Canada lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.77.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

