Deutsche Bank AG Sells 177,627 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 772,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 177,627 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $4,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,777,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,148,000 after buying an additional 599,123 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,104,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,250,000 after purchasing an additional 278,787 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,982,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,762,000 after purchasing an additional 42,653 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 30.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,739,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,347,000 after buying an additional 867,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,276,000 after buying an additional 67,270 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:INN opened at $6.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $718.63 million, a PE ratio of -30.36 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.16. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $8.09.

Summit Hotel Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -109.09%.

Summit Hotel Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.