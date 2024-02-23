Deutsche Bank AG Sells 231 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Post were worth $4,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of POST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Post by 14.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Post by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Post by 136.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Post by 545.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 27,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Post by 29.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 8,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POST stock opened at $105.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.65. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.85 and a 52-week high of $107.00.

In related news, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 7,297 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $762,609.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,337,639.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 1,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $104,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,434. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 7,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $762,609.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,337,639.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,083. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

POST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Post from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Post from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Post presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

