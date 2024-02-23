Deutsche Bank AG Sells 26,383 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 263,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,383 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Toast were worth $4,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Toast by 23.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232,858 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,305,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655,409 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Toast by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,546,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907,219 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its position in Toast by 3,508.4% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,007,000 after acquiring an additional 17,541,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Toast by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,926,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,191,000 after purchasing an additional 85,321 shares during the period. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Toast from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Toast from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Toast from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Toast from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Toast from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Toast Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $20.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.30. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 4,151 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $75,548.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,140.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 4,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $75,548.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,140.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $29,945.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 383,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,663,639.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 707,513 shares of company stock valued at $12,292,808 in the last ninety days. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Toast

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.