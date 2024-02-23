Deutsche Bank AG Sells 33,671 Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 490,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,671 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $4,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.7% in the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 29,438,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,297,000 after acquiring an additional 501,488 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,446,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,091,000 after buying an additional 2,094,276 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,321,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,706,000 after buying an additional 141,298 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,261,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,758,000 after buying an additional 175,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 0.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,656,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,245,000 after acquiring an additional 42,400 shares during the period. 58.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EGO opened at $11.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.96. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $13.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EGO shares. CIBC boosted their price target on Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Canada lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

