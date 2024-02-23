Deutsche Bank AG Sells 870,599 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 82.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,951 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 870,599 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $4,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LSXMK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 48,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 77,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $29.59 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $22.24 and a 52 week high of $31.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.91 and its 200-day moving average is $26.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Activity

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 650,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,130,935.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,118,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,801,205.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 650,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,130,935.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 47,118,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,801,205.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,474,462 shares of company stock valued at $75,600,119. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

