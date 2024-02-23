Deutsche Bank AG Takes Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 245,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,247,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 46.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 284,041 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after buying an additional 90,249 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 28.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,762 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 2.8% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,723 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.16 to $22.22 in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $20.00 to $19.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of América Móvil from $21.00 to $22.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

NYSE:AMX opened at $18.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.97. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $15.99 and a 1-year high of $23.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

