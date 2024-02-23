Deutsche Bank AG Trims Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 65.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 197,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 374,082 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Flex were worth $5,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLEX. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Flex in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Flex during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Flex by 76.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 63.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLEX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Flex from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Insider Activity at Flex

In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $2,064,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $27.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.11. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $19.44 and a one year high of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

