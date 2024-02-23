Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH) Trading 2.1% Higher

Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.84 and last traded at $55.84. 982 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.68.

Direxion Work From Home ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.30 million, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Work From Home ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFH. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Work From Home ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Direxion Work From Home ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Direxion Work From Home ETF by 43.9% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Direxion Work From Home ETF by 334.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Work From Home ETF Company Profile

The Direxion Work From Home ETF (WFH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Remote Work index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of global firms that provide technology that supports a more flexible work environment. Stocks are selected using a proprietary natural language processing algorithm.

