Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) PT Raised to $40.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dutch Bros from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.89.

BROS opened at $27.41 on Thursday. Dutch Bros has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $36.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 685.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.41.

In other news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 1,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $55,776.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,264,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,452,864. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $1,134,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,116,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,773,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 1,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $55,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,264,152 shares in the company, valued at $72,452,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,901,724 shares of company stock valued at $56,459,948. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 2.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 14,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 61.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Dutch Bros by 3.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

