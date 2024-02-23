Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BROS. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dutch Bros from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Dutch Bros from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.89.

BROS stock opened at $27.41 on Thursday. Dutch Bros has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $36.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 685.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 156,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $4,744,839.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,425,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,291,591.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,112,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,600,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 156,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $4,744,839.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,425,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,291,591.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,901,724 shares of company stock worth $56,459,948 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BROS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Dutch Bros by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 14,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Dutch Bros by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

