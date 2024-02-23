Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.87. Approximately 250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 15,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.
Dye & Durham Stock Up 0.1 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.31.
About Dye & Durham
Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.
