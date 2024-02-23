East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) Shares Down 3.5%

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.67 and last traded at $11.94. Approximately 30,073 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 14,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.37.

East Resources Acquisition Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.49.

Get East Resources Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERES. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in East Resources Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 3,108.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 68,391 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $947,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 195,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 28,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 29.5% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 281,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 64,097 shares during the period. 18.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

East Resources Acquisition Company Profile

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of energy in North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for East Resources Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Resources Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.