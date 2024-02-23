Edison Inv. Res Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF)

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Edison Inv. Res decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Basilea Pharmaceutica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Edison Inv. Res analyst S. Romanoff now forecasts that the company will earn $1.85 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.42. The consensus estimate for Basilea Pharmaceutica’s current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share.

BPMUF opened at $40.75 on Thursday. Basilea Pharmaceutica has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $40.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.29 and a 200-day moving average of $44.07.

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products that address the medical needs in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. It offers Cresemba, an intravenous and oral azole antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the United States, and the European Union, as well as in Phase III clinical trials for invasive fungal infections in Japan.

